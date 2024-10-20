Problem 1
A fruit is a. a mature ovary. b. a mature ovule. c. a seed plus its integuments. d. an enlarged embryo sac.
Problem 2
Double fertilization means that a. flowers must be pollinated twice to yield fruits and seeds. b. every egg must receive two sperm to produce an embryo. c. one sperm is needed to fertilize the egg, and a second sperm is needed to fertilize the polar nuclei. d. every sperm has two nuclei.
Problem 3
'Bt maize' a. is resistant to various herbicides, making it practical to weed rice fields with those herbicides. b. contains transgenes that increase vitamin A content. c. includes bacterial genes that produce a toxin that reduces damage from insect pests. d. is a 'boron (B)-tolerant' transgenic variety of maize.
Problem 4
Which statement concerning grafting is correct? a. Stocks and scions refer to twigs of different species. b. Stocks and scions must come from unrelated species. c. Stocks provide root systems for grafting. d. Grafting creates new species.
Problem 5
Some plant species produce male and female individuals in which the males have an XY genotype and the females have an XX genotype. After double fertilization, what would be the genotypes of the embryos and endosperm nuclei? (A) embryo XY/endosperm XXX or embryo XX/endosperm XXY (B) embryo XX/endosperm XX or embryo XY/endosperm XY (C) embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XYY (D) embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XXY
Problem 6
In a species showing sporophytic incompatibility, which type(s) of pollen could successfully fertilize an S2S3 flower? (A) S1 pollen from an S1S3 flower (B) S2 or S3 pollen from an S2S3 flower (C) S3 pollen from an S1S1 flower (D) S1 pollen from an S1S1 flower
Problem 7
The black dots that cover strawberries are actually fruits formed from the separate carpels of a single flower. The fleshy and tasty portion of a strawberry derives from the receptacle of a flower with many separate carpels. Therefore, a strawberry is a. a simple fruit with many seeds. b. both a multiple fruit and an accessory fruit. c. both a simple fruit and an aggregate fruit. d. both an aggregate fruit and an accessory fruit.
Problem 8
DRAW IT Draw and label the parts of a flower.
Ch. 38 - Angiosperm Reproduction and Biotechnology
