Within six months of effectively using methicillin to treat S. aureus infections in a community, all new S. aureus infections were caused by MRSA. How can this best be explained? a. A patient must have become infected with MRSA from another community. b. In response to the drug, S. aureus began making drug- resistant versions of the protein targeted by the drug. c. Some drug-resistant bacteria were present at the start of treatment, and natural selection increased their frequency. d. S. aureus evolved to resist vaccines.

