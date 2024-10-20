Problem 1
Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of a. cell differentiation. b. morphogenesis. c. cell division. d.cell elongation.
Problem 2
The innermost layer of the root cortex is the a. core. b. pericycle. c. endodermis. d. pith.
Problem 3
Heartwood and sapwood consist of a. bark. b. periderm. c. secondary xylem. d. secondary phloem.
Problem 4
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by a. a change in the morphology of the leaves produced. b. the initiation of secondary growth. c. the formation of lateral roots. d. the activation of floral meristem identity genes.
Problem 5
Suppose a flower had normal expression of genes A and C and expression of gene B in all four whorls. Based on the ABC hypothesis, what would be the structure of that flower, starting at the outermost whorl? a. carpel-petal-petal-carpel b. petal-petal-stamen-stamen c. sepal-carpel-carpel-sepal d. sepal-sepal-carpel-carpel
Problem 6
Which of the following arise(s), directly or indirectly, from meristematic activity? a. secondary xylem b. leaves c. dermal tissue d. all of the above
- Which of the following would not be seen in a cross section through the woody part of a root? a. sclerenchyma cells b. parenchyma cells c. sieve-tube elements d. root hairs
Problem 7
- DRAW IT On this cross section from a woody eudicot, label a growth ring, late wood, early wood, and a vessel element. Then draw an arrow in the pith-to-cork direction.
Problem 8
Ch. 35 - Vascular Plant Structure, Growth, and Development
Back