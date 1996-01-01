Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Heartwood and sapwood consist of a. bark. b. periderm. c. secondary xylem. d. secondary phloem.

Similar Solution
clock
34s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.