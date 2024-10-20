Problem 7

The black dots that cover strawberries are actually fruits formed from the separate carpels of a single flower. The fleshy and tasty portion of a strawberry derives from the receptacle of a flower with many separate carpels. Therefore, a strawberry is a. a simple fruit with many seeds. b. both a multiple fruit and an accessory fruit. c. both a simple fruit and an aggregate fruit. d. both an aggregate fruit and an accessory fruit.