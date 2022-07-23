Which statement concerning grafting is correct?
a. Stocks and scions refer to twigs of different species.
b. Stocks and scions must come from unrelated species.
c. Stocks provide root systems for grafting.
d. Grafting creates new species.
Some dioecious species have the XY genotype for male and XX for female. After double fertilization, what would be the genotypes of the embryos and endosperm nuclei?
a. Embryo XY/endosperm XXX or embryo XX/endosperm XXY
b. Embryo XX/endosperm XX or embryo XY/endosperm XY
c. Embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XYY
d. Embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XXY
A small flower with green petals is most likely:
a. Bee-pollinated
b. Bird-pollinated
c. Bat-pollinated
d. Wind-pollinated
Draw and label the parts of a flower.