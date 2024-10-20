Problem 1
Which of these is not part of insect immunity? a. enzyme activation of pathogen-killing chemicals b. activation of natural killer cells c. phagocytosis by hemocytes d. production of antimicrobial peptides
Problem 2
An epitope associates with which part of an antigen receptor or antibody? a. the tail b. the heavy-chain constant regions only c. variable regions of a heavy chain and light chain combined d. the light-chain constant regions only
Problem 3
Which statement best describes the difference between responses of effector B cells (plasma cells) and those of cytotoxic T cells? a. B cells confer active immunity; cytotoxic T cells confer passive immunity. b. B cells respond the first time a pathogen is present; cytotoxic T cells respond subsequent times. c. B cells secrete antibodies against a pathogen; cytotoxic T cells kill pathogen-infected host cells. d. B cells carry out the cell-mediated response; cytotoxic T cells carry out the humoral response.
- Which of the following statements is not true? a. An antibody has more than one antigen-binding site. b. A lymphocyte has receptors for multiple different antigens. c. An antigen can have different epitopes. d. A liver or muscle cell makes one class of MHC molecule.
Problem 4
Problem 5
Which of the following should be the same in identical twins? a. the set of antibodies produced b. the set of MHC molecules produced c. the set of T cell antigen receptors produced d. the set of immune cells eliminated as self-reactive
Ch. 43 - The Immune System
