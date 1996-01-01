General Biology
41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
Problem
Which of the following should be the same in identical twins? a. the set of antibodies produced b. the set of MHC molecules produced c. the set of T cell antigen receptors produced d. the set of immune cells eliminated as self-reactive
3m
