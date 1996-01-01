Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of these is not part of insect immunity? a. enzyme activation of pathogen-killing chemicals b. activation of natural killer cells c. phagocytosis by hemocytes d. production of antimicrobial peptides

Similar Solution
clock
52s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.