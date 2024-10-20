Problem 1
One characteristic that distinguishes a population in an extinction vortex from most other populations is that a. it is a rare, top-level predator. b, its effective population size is lower than its total population size. c. its genetic diversity is very low. d. it is not well adapted to edge conditions.
Problem 2
The main cause of the increase in the amount of CO2 in Earth's atmosphere over the past 150 years is a. increased worldwide primary production. b. increased worldwide standing crop. c. an increase in the amount of infrared radiation absorbed by the atmosphere. d. the burning of larger amounts of wood and fossil fuels.
Problem 3
What is the single greatest threat to biodiversity? a. overharvesting of commercially important species b. habitat alteration, fragmentation, and destruction c. introduced species that compete with native species d. novel pathogens
Problem 4
If you applied a fungicide to a cornfield, what would you expect to happen to the rate of decomposition and net ecosystem production (NEP)? a. Both decomposition rate and NEP would decrease. b. Neither would change. c. Decomposition rate would increase and NEP would decrease. d. Decomposition rate would decrease and NEP would increase.
Problem 5
Which of the following strategies would most rapidly increase the genetic diversity of a population in an extinction vortex? a. Establish a reserve that protects the population's habitat. b. Introduce new individuals transported from other populations of the same species. c. Sterilize the least fit individuals in the population. d. Control populations of the endangered population's predators and competitors.
- Of the following statements about protected areas that have been established to preserve biodiversity, which one is not correct? a. About 25% of Earth's land area is now protected. b. National parks are one of many types of protected areas. c. Management of a protected area should be coordinated with management of the land surrounding the area. d. It is especially important to protect biodiversity hot spots.
