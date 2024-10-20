Problem 14

The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume). What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain? Researchers recently developed a mouse model for fetal brain defects associated with human ZIKV infection. To determine the effect of ZIKV on the number of neurons in the brain, ZIKV was injected into the brains of developing mouse embryos. Neurons were identified by staining sections of brain tissue with antibodies against NeuN, a neuron-specific protein, and the number of NeuN-positive cells per mm2 in specific regions was quantified. The results of three independent experiments are shown in the graph below. Use the P value provided to determine if the difference is significant or not (* means P< 0.05). Based on these results, what can you conclude?