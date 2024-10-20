Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition

Back
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
General Biology - Freeman 8th Biological Science - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 1 - Biology: The Study of Life13 solutions
Ch. 2 - Water and Carbon: The Chemical Basis of Life12 solutions
Ch.3 - Protein Structure and Function10 solutions
Ch.4 - Nucleic Acids and the RNA World10 solutions
Ch. 5 - An Introduction to Carbohydrates10 solutions
Ch. 6 - Lipids, Membranes, and the First Cells15 solutions
Ch. 7 - Inside the Cell12 solutions
Ch. 8 - Energy and Enzymes: An Introduction to Metabolism9 solutions
Ch. 9 - Cellular Respiration and Fermentation11 solutions
Ch. 10 - Photosynthesis12 solutions
Ch. 11 - Cell-Cell Interactions9 solutions
Ch. 12 - The Cell Cycle5 solutions
Ch. 13 - Meiosis13 solutions
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene23 solutions
Ch. 15 - DNA and the Gene: Synthesis and Repair15 solutions
Ch. 16+17 - Transcription, RNA Processing, and Translation33 solutions
Ch. 18 - Control of Gene Expression in Bacteria15 solutions
Ch. 19 - Control of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes10 solutions
Ch. 20 - The Molecular Revolution: Biotechnology, Genomics, and New Frontiers10 solutions
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution6 solutions
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection16 solutions
Ch. 23 - Evolutionary Processes15 solutions
Ch. 24 - Speciation14 solutions
Ch. 25 - Phylogenies and the History of Life16 solutions
Ch. 26 - Bacteria and Archaea18 solutions
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes13 solutions
Ch. 28 - Green Algae and Land Plants15 solutions
Ch. 29 - Fungi23 solutions
Ch. 30 - An Introduction to Animals6 solutions
Ch. 31 - Protostome Animals11 solutions
Ch. 32 - Deuterostome Animals18 solutions
Ch. 33 - Viruses16 solutions
Ch. 34 - Plant Form and Function16 solutions
Ch. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in Plants14 solutions
Ch. 36 - Plant Nutrition12 solutions
Ch. 37 - Plant Sensory Systems, Signals, and Responses16 solutions
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development15 solutions
Ch. 39 - Animal Form and Function17 solutions
Ch. 40 - Water and Electrolyte Balance in Animals16 solutions
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition16 solutions
Ch. 42 - Gas Exchange and Circulation16 solutions
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems16 solutions
Ch. 44 - Animal Sensory Systems16 solutions
Ch. 45 - Animal Movement11 solutions
Ch. 46 - Chemical Signals in Animals16 solutions
Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and Development26 solutions
Ch. 48 - The Immune System in Animals16 solutions
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology15 solutions
Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology16 solutions
Ch. 51 - Population Ecology16 solutions
Ch. 52 - Community Ecology25 solutions
Ch. 53 - Ecosystems and Global Ecology9 solutions
Ch. 54 - Biodiversity and Conservation Ecology26 solutions