General Biology17. VirusesViruses
Of the viruses highlighted in Section 33.4, predict which of the following would be able to make viral proteins if nothing more than its genome were injected into a suitable host cell. a. pea mosaic ([+]ssRNA) virus b. bluetongue (dsRNA) virus c. measles ([−]ssRNA) virus d. human immunodeficiency (RNA reverse-transcribing) virus

