Of the viruses highlighted in Section 33.4, predict which of the following would be able to make viral proteins if nothing more than its genome were injected into a suitable host cell.
a. pea mosaic ([+]ssRNA) virus
b. bluetongue (dsRNA) virus
c. measles ([−]ssRNA) virus
d. human immunodeficiency (RNA reverse-transcribing) virus
