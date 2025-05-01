- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Given the following class intervals and frequencies: 10-19 (5), 20-29 (8), 30-39 (12), 40-49 (7), what are the midpoints for the frequency polygon?
A city reports that the number of daily riders on a tram line rose from in to in . Which graphical manipulation would most misleadingly make this twofold increase appear like a fourfold increase?
GROCERY SHOPPING DURATION: The following data summarizes the duration of grocery shopping trips in a city. How many shopping trips are listed in the summary? Is it possible to determine the exact duration of each original shopping trip?
Class boundaries are used to ensure that adjacent bars in a histogram do not touch. Decide whether the preceding statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it correctly.
In a histogram, what is typically displayed on the x-axis?
Which histogram shape is characterized by a symmetric, bell-shaped curve?
Given a histogram with class intervals 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, and frequencies 2, 5, 3 respectively, what is the frequency for the class interval 20-29?
A Pareto chart displays the number of customer complaints by type: Billing (30), Service (22), Product (15), Delivery (8), Other (5). Which two complaint types should management prioritize to address the majority of issues?
Given the frequencies: Red = 5, Blue = 15, Green = 10, what is the percentage for Green?
Class A has 25% of students with brown hair, while Class B has 40%. What is the percentage point difference?
If a frequency polygon has a point at (45, 12), what does this indicate?
Why might a dot plot be preferred over a histogram when analyzing the number of products sold per day in a small business?
How would you split the value 103 into stem and leaf for a stemplot?
In a time series graph of monthly ice cream sales, what does a sharp upward segment between June and July likely indicate?
You have data for every other month in a year (Jan, Mar, May, Jul, Sep, Nov). What is the best way to label the x-axis?