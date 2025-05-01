Skip to main content
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Polygons / Problem 11
If a frequency polygon has a point at (45, 12), what does this indicate?
A
The class with midpoint 45 has a frequency of 12.
B
There are 45 data values in the class with frequency 12.
C
The mean of the class is 12.
D
The cumulative frequency up to 45 is 12.
