Statistics for Business
Back
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 14
Problem 14
In a time series graph of monthly ice cream sales, what does a sharp upward segment between June and July likely indicate?
A
Sales data was not recorded for July.
B
A significant increase in ice cream sales from June to July.
C
A decrease in ice cream sales from June to July.
D
No change in ice cream sales between June and July.
