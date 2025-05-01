Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 15
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 12
Problem 12
Why might a dot plot be preferred over a histogram when analyzing the number of products sold per day in a small business?
A
It allows the business owner to see each day's exact sales value.
B
It is less effective at showing individual data points.
C
It groups sales into intervals, making trends less clear.
D
It cannot be used for numerical data.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options