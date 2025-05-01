Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 15
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Pie Charts / Problem 9
Problem 9
Given the frequencies: Red = 5, Blue = 15, Green = 10, what is the percentage for Green?
A
50%
B
10%
C
25%
D
33.33%
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options