Statistics for Business
3. Describing Data Numerically
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 2
Problem 2
An instructor reports two scores for a short quiz:
72
72
and
78
78
. One is the mean and the other is the median. The score distribution is left-skewed because many students scored near the top. Which value is the mean? Choose the best answer.
A
72
72
B
78
78
C
80
80
D
75
75
