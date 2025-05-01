Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 14
Before entering a new dataset, which steps should you take to clear the existing data in L1 on a TI-84 calculator?
A
MODE, then select 'Reset', type L1, and press ENTER
B
2ND, then QUIT, and re-enter STAT
C
STAT, then select 'Clear List', type L1, and press ENTER
D
STAT, then EDIT, and overwrite the existing data
