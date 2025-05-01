Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which term describes the standardized value that shows the distance of a score from the mean in units of standard deviation?
A
z
z
-score
B
Mode
C
Interquartile range
D
Mean
