3. Describing Data Numerically
3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 13
Problem 13

The goals scored by the 5050 winning teams in a football tournament final are represented in the ogive below. What score represents the 6060th percentile? What interpretation could be drawn from this?
Ogive graph showing the percentile distribution of goals scored by FIFA World Cup winning teams.