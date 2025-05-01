Skip to main content
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 7
Problem 7

In a certain city, the daily water usage for households with two people has a mean of 180180 liters and a standard deviation of 2020 liters. For households with three people, the mean is 250250 liters and the standard deviation is 3030 liters. If one household of each type is selected at random and their usages are independent, what is the mean and standard deviation of the total water usage?