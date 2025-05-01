5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 7
Problem 7
In a certain city, the daily water usage for households with two people has a mean of liters and a standard deviation of liters. For households with three people, the mean is liters and the standard deviation is liters. If one household of each type is selected at random and their usages are independent, what is the mean and standard deviation of the total water usage?