Statistics for Business
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Download worksheet
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 4
Problem 4
With an average of
2
2
volcanic eruptions per year in a certain area, use the Poisson distribution to find the expected number of years with exactly
3
3
eruptions in a
100
100
-year period.
A
19
19
years
B
18
18
years
C
20
20
years
D
22
22
years
