A continuous random variable is uniformly distributed between and minutes. Draw the graph of the uniform density function for .
A normally distributed variable has a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find .
A cumulative probability of 0.5000 corresponds to which z score?
Assume that the marks on a test are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Draw a graph of the standard normal curve and answer the following question. If a student is randomly selected and given this test, what is the probability that their score is greater than ?
In a recent study, of employees reported that they would consider working remotely full-time. If a company randomly selects employees, what is the probability that at least would consider working remotely full-time? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
In a study, hemoglobin levels in adult males are normally distributed with a mean of grams per deciliter and a standard deviation of grams per deciliter. What percentage of adult males have a hemoglobin level less than grams per deciliter?
The graph depicts the standard normal distribution of test scores with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the indicated z-score.
What might happen if you do not set appropriate window parameters before using the shadeNorm function?
In a survey of employees, the highest monthly salary recorded was . The mean monthly salary was with a standard deviation of . What is the -score for the highest salary? Express your answer with two decimal places.
Suppose exam scores in a statistics course are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected student scored higher than ? Is this considered an unusual event?
The weights of packages shipped by a company are normally distributed with a mean of pounds and a standard deviation of pounds. What is the probability that a randomly selected package weighs more than pounds?
In a group of dolphins, the average body length is meters with a standard deviation of meters. The data are normally distributed. Calculate the -score for a body length of meters and determine if this is unusual.
Select the choice that correctly describes three meanings of the area under a normal density curve to the left of a point .
A normal distribution has a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that falls between and ?
A poll claims that of adults prefer electric scooters. You sample commuters and find who prefer electric scooters. Compute the probability that, in a random sample of commuters, at least prefer electric scooters assuming the true proportion is .