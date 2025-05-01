Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 15
Next
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 2
Problem 2
A normally distributed variable
N
N
has a mean of
100
100
and a standard deviation of
10
10
. Find
P
(
85
<
N
<
115
)
P\left(85<N<115\right)
.
A
0.9332
0.9332
B
0.6886
0.6886
C
0.0668
0.0668
D
0.8664
0.8664
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options