6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Non-Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 14
Problem 14
A normal distribution has a mean of
μ
=
15
μ = 15
and a standard deviation of
σ
=
4
σ = 4
. What is the probability that
X
X
falls between
18
18
and
23
23
?
A
0.4332
0.4332
B
0.2038
0.2038
C
0.3085
0.3085
D
0.1587
0.1587
