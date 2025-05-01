Skip to main content
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Problem 7
The graph depicts the standard normal distribution of test scores with a mean of 00 and a standard deviation of 11. Find the indicated z-score.
Graph of standard normal distribution with shaded area and probability 0.8023, mean 0, standard deviation 1.