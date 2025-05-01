Skip to main content
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 8
Problem 8
What might happen if you do not set appropriate window parameters before using the shadeNorm function?
A
The mean and standard deviation will be incorrect.
B
The calculator will automatically adjust the window.
C
The graph may not display the shaded region correctly.
D
The calculator will display an error message.
