Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts / Problem 7
Problem 7
A bar graph shows the number of books read by four students: Sam (8), Lee (12), Pat (5), and Kim (10). How many more books did Lee read than Pat?
A
2
B
3
C
5
D
7
