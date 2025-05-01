Skip to main content
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Problem 10
Problem 10

The following relative-frequency bar graph displays the types of consumer fraud reported in a survey. Approximately what percentage of fraud cases involved loan or lease fraud?
Bar graph showing relative frequencies of consumer fraud types: Other highest, followed by Credit card, Loan/Lease, Tax related, Employment.