Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Problem 10
The following relative-frequency bar graph displays the types of consumer fraud reported in a survey. Approximately what percentage of fraud cases involved loan or lease fraud?
A
10
%
10\%
B
15
%
15\%
C
20
%
20\%
D
25
%
25\%
