Statistics for Business
Back
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following is an example of categorical data suitable for a bar graph?
A
Types of cuisine preferred by customers
B
Monthly sales revenue in dollars
C
Heights of students in centimeters
D
Daily temperatures in degrees Celsius
