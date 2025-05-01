Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why are bar graphs typically used to display categorical data rather than numerical data?
A
Because bar graphs represent frequencies of distinct categories, not continuous values
B
Because bar graphs require data to be in decimal form
C
Because bar graphs can only show percentages
D
Because bar graphs are only for time series data
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options