Given P ( E ) = 0.3 , P ( E ′ ) = 0.7 , P ( F ∣ E ) = 0.6 P(E)=0.3,P(E^{\prime})=0.7,P(F|E)=0.6 , and P ( F ∣ E ′ ) = 0.2 P\left(F|E^{\prime}\right)=0.2 , use Bayes’ Theorem to find P ( E ∣ F ) P(E|F) .