Let P ( G ) = 0.5 , P ( G ′ ) = 0.5 , P ( H ∣ G ) = 0.4 , P(G)=0.5,P(G^{\prime})=0.5,P(H|G)=0.4, and P ( H ∣ G ′ ) = 0.1 P(H|G^{\prime})=0.1 . What is P ( G ∣ H ) P(G|H) according to Bayes’ Theorem?