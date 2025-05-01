Skip to main content
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 1
Problem 1

Let P(A)=14,P(A)=34,P(BA)=35,P(A)=\frac14,P(A^{\prime})=\frac34,P(B|A)=\frac35, and P(BA)=12P(B|A^{\prime})=\frac{1}{2}. What is P(AB) P(A|B) according to Bayes’ Theorem?