Bayes' Theorem
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 1
Problem 1
P(A)=\frac14,P(A^{\prime})=\frac34,P(B|A)=\frac35,
and
P(B|A^{\prime})=\frac{1}{2}
. What is
P(A|B)
according to Bayes’ Theorem?
A
3
8
\frac38
B
11
19
\frac{11}{19}
C
2
7
\frac27
D
1
6
\frac16
