Let P ( A ) = 1 4 , P ( A ′ ) = 3 4 , P ( B ∣ A ) = 3 5 , P(A)=\frac14,P(A^{\prime})=\frac34,P(B|A)=\frac35, and P ( B ∣ A ′ ) = 1 2 P(B|A^{\prime})=\frac{1}{2} . What is P ( A ∣ B ) P(A|B) according to Bayes’ Theorem?