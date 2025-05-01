Skip to main content
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 2
Problem 2

Given P(E)=0.47 P(E) = 0.47 , P(E)=0.53P\left(E^{\prime}\right)=0.53, P(FE)=0.29 P(F|E) = 0.29 , and P(FE)=0.11P\left(F|E^{\prime}\right)=0.11, use Bayes’ Theorem to find P(EF) P(E|F) .