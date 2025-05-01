Given P ( E ) = 0.47 P(E) = 0.47 , P ( E ′ ) = 0.53 P\left(E^{\prime}\right)=0.53 , P ( F ∣ E ) = 0.29 P(F|E) = 0.29 , and P ( F ∣ E ′ ) = 0.11 P\left(F|E^{\prime}\right)=0.11 , use Bayes’ Theorem to find P ( E ∣ F ) P(E|F) .