Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given
P
(
E
)
=
0.47
P(E) = 0.47
,
P
(
E
′
)
=
0.53
P\left(E^{\prime}\right)=0.53
,
P
(
F
∣
E
)
=
0.29
P(F|E) = 0.29
, and
P
(
F
∣
E
′
)
=
0.11
P\left(F|E^{\prime}\right)=0.11
, use Bayes’ Theorem to find
P
(
E
∣
F
)
P(E|F)
.
A
0.7925
0.7925
B
0.1256
0.1256
C
0.7004
0.7004
D
0.5007
0.5007
