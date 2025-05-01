- Download the worksheet to save time writing
The ages in years of participants in a workshop are:
Draw a box-and-whisker plot for this data set.
Find the five-number summary for the following data set: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A study recorded handspan (in cm) of college students who play a string instrument and those who do not. Researchers want an interpretation of the first quartile for each group. Provide the correct interpretation.
A climatologist measures daily rainfall amounts (mm) for days: . Use the boxplot/ quartile method to evaluate whether the distribution of these rainfall amounts is symmetric. Which conclusion is correct?
The following data set represents the weights (in kilograms) of a group of athletes:
Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.
A city council is analyzing water usage fees in four different neighborhoods: North, South, East, and West. Residents of the North neighborhood have complained that their monthly water bills are higher than those in other areas. You collect a random sample of monthly water bills from each neighborhood, ensuring that all homes are of similar size and usage. Does it seem like North has higher bills? Use the box and whisker plot diagram below.
The heights (in centimeters) of plants grown under two different light conditions, Condition A and Condition B, are shown using side-by-side box and whisker plots. Describe the distribution shape for each condition and state which condition exhibits more consistent plant heights.
The heights (in centimeters) of plants grown under two different light conditions, Condition A and Condition B, are shown using side-by-side box and whisker plots. Which condition appears to produce taller plants on average?
i. Identify any outliers
ii. Draw a modified box-and-whisker plot that represents the following data set.
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Find the five-number summary for the following box-and-whisker plot: