Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Boxplots
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Boxplots
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 10
Next
3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 9
Problem 9
i. Identify any outliers
ii. Draw a modified box-and-whisker plot that represents the following data set.
58
58
,
61
61
,
65
65
,
62
62
,
70
70
,
72
72
,
75
75
,
63
63
,
68
68
,
90
90
,
67
67
,
64
64
A
i. No outliers
ii.
B
i. No outliers
ii.
C
i. Outlier
=
90
=90
ii.
=
90
=90
D
i. Outlier
=
90
=90
ii.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options