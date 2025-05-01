Skip to main content
Boxplots
3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 9
Problem 9

i. Identify any outliers
ii. Draw a modified box-and-whisker plot that represents the following data set.
5858, 6161, 6565, 6262, 7070, 7272, 7575, 6363, 6868, 9090, 6767, 6464
Grid chart with axes labeled from 50 to 100, designed for plotting data and identifying outliers.