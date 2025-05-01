Statistics for Business
Q1,playersQ_{1,\text{players}} is the value such that 25%25\% of instrument players have handspan ≤Q1,players\le Q_{1,\text{players}}, and Q1,nonQ_{1,\text{non}} is the value such that 25%25\% of non-players have handspan ≤Q1,non\le Q_{1,\text{non}}.
Q1,playersQ_{1,\text{players}} is the median handspan of players, and Q1,nonQ_{1,\text{non}} is the median handspan of non-players.
Q1,playersQ_{1,\text{players}} is the maximum handspan among the shortest 25%25\% of players, and Q1,nonQ_{1,\text{non}} is the maximum handspan among the shortest 25%25\% of non-players.
Q1,playersQ_{1,\text{players}} is the value such that 75%75\% of players have handspan ≤Q1,players\le Q_{1,\text{players}}, and Q1,nonQ_{1,\text{non}} is the value such that 75%75\% of non-players have handspan ≤Q1,non\le Q_{1,\text{non}}.