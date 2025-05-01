A researcher is studying the relationship between hours of weekly exercise and resting heart rate (in beats per minute) among a group of adults. The data for 8 participants is shown below:

The correlation coefficient for the data is r = − 0.99 r=−0.99 , indicating a strong negative linear relationship: more exercise is associated with a lower resting heart rate. The researcher decides to remove the data for the participant who exercised 1 hour per week and had a heart rate of 82 82 . How would removing this data point most likely affect the correlation coefficient r r ?