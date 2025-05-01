Skip to main content
Correlation Coefficient
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the possible range of values for the correlation coefficient (r)?
A
-1 to +1
B
-100 to +100
C
0 to 1
D
-0.5 to +0.5
