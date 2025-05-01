Skip to main content
Correlation Coefficient
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 5
Problem 5
A study finds r = 0.78 between advertising spend and sales. According to general cutoffs, how would you classify this correlation?
A
Moderately strong positive correlation.
B
No correlation.
C
Strong negative correlation.
D
Weak positive correlation.
