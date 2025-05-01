Skip to main content
Correlation Coefficient
Correlation Coefficient
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 10
Problem 10
On a scatterplot, data points are tightly clustered around a line that slopes upward. What does this suggest about the correlation coefficient?
A
r is exactly zero.
B
r is close to -1, indicating strong negative correlation.
C
r is close to +1, indicating strong positive correlation.
D
r is close to 0, indicating no correlation.
