A botanist records the amount of fertilizer in grams used and the resulting height in centimeters of tomato plants after two months. The data and the corresponding scatterplot are as follows:

Calculate the value of the linear correlation coefficient r r and determine the critical values of r r at a significance level of α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 . Is there enough evidence to support a claim that there is a linear correlation between the amount of fertilizer and plant height?