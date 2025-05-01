Skip to main content
Introduction to ANOVA
Problem 1

A university researcher wants to determine whether the average number of study hours per week differs based on students' primary study environment. Students report their weekly study hours while studying in one of four primary environments: Library, Home, Coffee Shop, or Campus Lounge.
The researcher performs a one-way ANOVA using the collected data and obtains the following results:
Mean Square Between Groups (MSB): 16.099216.0992
Mean Square Within Groups (MSW): 0.41930.4193
Degrees of Freedom Between Groups: 33
Degrees of Freedom Within Groups: 1616
At the α=0.05α = 0.05 level of significance, can you conclude that the mean number of study hours differs by primary study environment?