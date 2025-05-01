Skip to main content
Introduction to ANOVA
14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 6
Problem 6

Determine the critical FF-value for a right-tailed test if α=0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , numerator degrees of freedom d.f.N=4 d.f.N = 4 , and denominator degrees of freedom d.f.D=6 d.f.D = 6 .