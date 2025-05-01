Skip to main content
Introduction to ANOVA
14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 2
Determine the critical FF-value for a right-tailed test at α=0.10 \alpha = 0.10 with numerator degrees of freedom d.f.N=7 d.f.N = 7 and denominator degrees of freedom d.f.D=12 d.f.D = 12 .