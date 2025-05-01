Skip to main content
Introduction to ANOVA
Introduction to ANOVA
14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the critical
F
F
-value for a two-tailed test with
α
=
0.20
\alpha=0.20
, numerator degrees of freedom
d
.
f
.
N
=
8
d.f.N=8
, and denominator degrees of freedom
d
.
f
.
D
=
16
d.f.D=16
?
A
1.10
1.10
B
2.39
2.39
C
2.13
2.13
D
1.85
1.85
