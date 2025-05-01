Skip to main content
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Problem 2
How are hypothesis tests and confidence intervals related in the context of comparing two means?
A
Hypothesis tests and confidence intervals are unrelated procedures.
B
If the confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 does not contain zero, the null hypothesis of equal means is rejected at the corresponding significance level.
C
A confidence interval is only used when the null hypothesis is accepted.
D
A confidence interval always contains the true difference in means.
